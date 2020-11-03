Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

New Study about the Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Security as a Service (SECaaS) market sustainability.

Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2025.

Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market valued approximately USD 3.733 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Security as a service (SecaaS or SaaS) is a cloud computing model that delivers managed security services over the internet. SecaaS is based on the software as a service (SaaS) model but limited to specialized information security services. Increasing demand for cloud-based security and shift from traditional security to advanced security are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, businesses turning towards managed security service provider is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Security as a Service (SECaaS) offer various benefits such as it is labor intensive activity, it easily access to advanced security tools, it often position information security as a business enabler, it quickly access to contextual expertise and many more. These benefits are also promoting the demand of Security as a Service (SECaaS) across the world. However, presence of very low cost services and rise in IT infrastructure complexities are the factors that limiting the market growth of Security as a Service (SECaaS) during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing Internet-of-things (IoT), growing trend of Bring your own device (BYOD) and favorable government support in the region. Further, Europe is anticipated a stable growth in the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing cyber crimes and growing cloud infrastructure in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Symantec

¢McAfee

¢Trend Micro

¢Cisco

¢Fortinet

¢Panda Security

¢Ciphercloud

¢Zscaler

¢Alert Logic

¢Radware

¢Nominum Inc.

¢Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oEmail Encryption

oSIEM

oIdentify and Access Management (IAM)

oEnd-Point Protection

oIntrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

oDLP

oOthers

By Application:

oIT & Telecom

oBFSI

oRetail

oHealthcare

oGovernment & Defense

oOil & Gas

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Security as a Service (SECaaS) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

