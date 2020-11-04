Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Size will Grow at a Robust Pace through 2025

The heavy payload robotic arm helps perform heavy duty tasks such as picking & placing, machine loading, parts transfer, and palletizing. Moreover, these mechanical arms deliver superior performance in tasks that are labor intensive, repetitive, physically enduring, and potentially dangerous for human labor. Increase in expenditure towards improving the production capabilities through adoption of industrial robotics and robotic arms is the major factor driving the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market. Also, the adoption of industrial automation solution such as robotics has gained traction among small and medium enterprise owners, subsequently fueling the demand for robotic arms in the past few years. As a result, the heavy payload robotic arm market is expected to generate profitable opportunities for the manufacturers during the forecast period.

Heavy payload robotic arm market was valued at $9,740.57 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $13,620.96 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.39% from 2018 to 2025. Automotive industry dominated the heavy payload robotic arm market, accounting for around one-third share of the total revenue by end-user industry.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4713

The increase in emphasis over improving the production capabilities through adoption of automated industrial robotics solutions has gained popularity in past few years. Thus, the demand for robotic arms, especially for heavy duty applications has increased across different industry verticals in the past few years. Thus, it fuels the growth of the heavy payload robotic arm market among various end-users. The robotic arm of 500-700 Kg payload capacity was valued at $5.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach around $7.73 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 4.38%

The conventional robotic arms might require a high counter balance weight which might hamper the functionality of the robotic arms. High payload robotic arms eliminate the need of this counter balance and increasing the productivity of the system. The robotic arms having a higher wrist capacity are being introduced in the market by the key players.

For Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4713

The automotive industry accounted for a major share in the heavy payload robotic arm market due to rise in adoption of industrial robotic solutions by various automotive manufacturers over the past few years. As a result, the automotive industry alone accounted for almost one fourth of the market share by end-user industry in the global market in 2017. Further, the increase in demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, especially in the Asian market is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the robotic arm manufacturers in automotive industry. Thus, the automotive industry is projected to remain dominant in the coming years.

Key findings of the Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market:

In terms of market share, the 500-700 Kg segment generated the maximum revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% from 2018 to 2025 and reach $3.34 billion by 2025.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high s CAGR growth of 5.34% from 2018 to 2025.

Market Segments:

By Payload Capacity

500-700 Kg

701-1,000 Kg

1,001-3,000 Kg

3,001 Kg & Above

By End-user Industry

Automotive

Machinery

Mining

Others

The major players in the global heavy payload robotic arm market are focusing on the new product development to gain a strong foothold in the market. The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Kuka Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Vulcan Engineering Co., and Comau SpA.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research