Footwear Manufacturing Machinery Market 2018| Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

Surge in demand for different types of footwear with changing trends and increase in productivity and efficiency of production with new technologies drive the market growth. However, high investment cost for initial setup and uncertainty related to manufacturing restrain the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of smart and sustainable manufacturing creates new opportunities in the market.

Footwear manufacturing machinery includes machines used for manufacturing & designing shoe upper and insole parts, and it assembles and stabilizes these parts to form a finished shoe product. The demand for footwear production is increasing rapidly, owing to change in lifestyle and fashion trends, which in turn boosts the demand for footwear making machinery. Furthermore, the footwear making machinery simplifies the manufacturing process and increases production capacity utilizing optimized time. These factors are majorly driving the demand for footwear making machinery. However, uncertainty in the manufacturing industry can hamper of growth of the footwear manufacturing machinery.

Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market is expected to reach $23,372.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 82.0% share of the global market, followed by LAMEA.

Slow adoption of automated footwear manufacturing machinery is expected to have a restraining effect on the market during the forecast period. Additionally, creating awareness among manufacturers regarding the use of eco-friendly footwear manufacturing machinery is expected to impact the growth of the footwear manufacturing machinery market.

The product segment secured the highest share of about 86.0% in the footwear manufacturing market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In terms of machine type, semi-automatic machines are expected to account for the highest market share in the coming years, as production capacity of these machines is higher than manual machines, which reduces labor cost, and improves product quality. However, the automatic segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 4.92% from 2018 to 2025, owing to significant rise in demand for technologically advanced machines and its characteristics such as high operational speed and reduction in time consumption.

Asia-Pacific secured the highest market share in 2017, owing to wide presence of key footwear manufacturing companies. Moreover, most of the key footwear making machines manufacturers are located in Taiwan. Furthermore, the countries such as China and India are growing rapidly in the footwear manufacturing industry, which is increasing demand for footwear manufacturing machines in region.

Key Findings of the footwear manufacturing machinery market:

In 2017, the product segment dominated the global footwear manufacturing machines market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

The service segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is projected as one of the most dominant regions in the footwear manufacturing market and is expected to witness notable growth rate.

The major players, such as ALC Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l., Atom S.p.A, Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l., Comec, Comelz S.p.A, Dongguan Kingstone Shoe-making Machinery Co. Ltd., Elitron IPM S.r.l., Kou Yi Iron Works Co., Ltd., Orisol Taiwan Ltd., and True Ten Industrial Co., Ltd., have focused on strengthening their business capabilities in the market.

