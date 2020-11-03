Carbon Black Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Carbon Black Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Carbon Black market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099250
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Application for Tires and Industrial Rubber Products
Carbon black is used in the tires of automotive vehicles. It is used as a filler as well as a strengthening reinforcing agent.
Carbon black is mainly required in the inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses. It has heat-dissipation capabilities when added to rubber compounds. It also improves handling, tread wear, fuel mileage, as well as provides abrasion resistance.
Carbon black is one of the most important industrial chemicals manufactured globally. Other than tires, it is also required for various molded and extruded industrial rubber products, such as conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, and hoses. It provides flex strength in such products.
In the rubber industry, carbon black is majorly used as a filler to achieve reinforcing effects, such as altering the modulus or tensile strength. In rubber-based adhesives, sealants, and coatings, it is used to enhance the intermolecular or cohesive forces of the product and to impart conductivity. Furthermore, in coatings, carbon black is used as a light-absorbing additive to counteract chemical degradation reactions.
Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for carbon black is expected to rise from the tires and industrial rubber products segment moderately during the forecast period.
China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region
China remained the largest producer of tires in the world in 2017 with the production of over one third of the global tire production. In 2017, the Chinese tire production increased by about 5.4% Y-o-Y over 2016, reaching a total of 926 million units.
The demand for tires has also been witnessed from the Chinese automotive sector. China has remained the largest automotive manufacturer in the world since 2009, with the current share of production over 29%.
China also stood as the world’s largest exporter of tires in terms of revenue with the total exports of USD 14.2 billion in 2017. With the increase in production of tires, the demand for consumption of carbon black is also expected to increase in China.
China is also the largest producer and consumer of paints and coatings, across the world. The country’s overall paints and coatings consumption accounted for over 12.3 million kilo metric ton in 2017, which is about 25% of the global paints and coatings market. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings and is home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share.
The coatings market is growing at a rapid rate in China, with increasing downstream demand. The booming construction, automotive, and industrial sectors are likely to propel the market of paints and coatings, which, in turn, is expected to drive the carbon black market, during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Carbon Black market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Carbon Black market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Carbon Black market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099250
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Carbon Black market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Carbon Black market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Carbon Black?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Carbon Black market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Carbon Black space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Carbon Black market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Carbon Black Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099250
Study objectives of Carbon Black Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Carbon Black market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Carbon Black market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Carbon Black market trends that influence the global Carbon Black market
Detailed TOC of Carbon Black Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Tire Industry in North America and Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Growth in the Construction Sector
4.1.3 Increasing Market Penetration of Specialty Carbon Black
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Substitution by Silica
4.2.2 Environmental Concerns Associated with the Manufacturing of Carbon Black
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Trade Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Process Type
5.1.1 Furnace Black
5.1.2 Gas Black
5.1.3 Lamp Black
5.1.4 Thermal Black
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Tire and Industrial Rubber Product
5.2.2 Plastic
5.2.2.1 Film and Sheet
5.2.2.2 Pressure Pipe
5.2.2.3 Molded Parts
5.2.3 Toner and Printing Ink
5.2.4 Paints and Coatings
5.2.5 Textile Fiber
5.2.5.1 Polyester
5.2.5.2 Nylon
5.2.5.3 Acrylic
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 US
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 UK
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 UAE
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd
6.4.2 Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)
6.4.3 Cabot Corporation
6.4.4 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd
6.4.5 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)
6.4.6 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
6.4.7 Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd
6.4.8 Imerys Graphite and Carbon
6.4.9 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd
6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
6.4.12 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
6.4.13 Nippon Steel Carbon Co. Ltd
6.4.14 OCI Company Ltd
6.4.15 OMSK Carbon Group
6.4.16 Orion Engineered Carbons SA
6.4.17 Phillips Carbon Black Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Requirement for UV Protection and Conductive Properties in Plastics
7.2 Growing Investments on Infrastructure in North America
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099250
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Electric Bicycles Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025
Cycling Sunglasses Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025
Pharmaceutical Plastic Pots Market Analysis 2020, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2020
Loose-fill Peanut Market provides an in-depth insight of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2026
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market: 2020 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research
Adult Upper Limb Prosthetics Market 2020: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product & Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2026
Linear Vibration Motor Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026
Global Dental Intraoral X-ray Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
Ebikes Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025
COVID-19’s impact to Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market Report 2020, Forecast to 2025
IT Resilience Orchestration Automation (ITRO) Software Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)
COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025
Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market 2020: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report