Lubricants Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Key Market Trends:

Increase in the Demand for Automotive Vehicles

– Light motor vehicles and passenger cars are the fastest growing sectors, and they are also the largest consumer of lubricants in . Lubricants are used in automobiles in the form of engine oil, coolants brake oil, and other transmission oils.

– The sales of the automotive vehicle has been increasing rapidly over a period 2013-2017 and is expected to increase over the period of 2019-2024. In 2017, according to the Road Transport Authority (BRTA), a total of 0.5 million of vehicles were registered in .

– The per capita income of the citizens of is increasing steadily, in turn, leading to rise in the living standards of the people, and thus, the demand for the automobiles is increasing.

– Additionally, the sectors, such as metal working and construction, are also flourishing, which are supporting the increase in the demand for lubricants during the study period.

Engine Oil

– The demand for engine oils in has been rising steadily since the past five years, owing to the rapid growth in the sales of motor vehicles (both domestically manufactured and imported) in the country.

– The sales of new passenger vehicles witnessed an increase of nearly 30% in 2016-17 (according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), and the growth is expected to continue further, owing to the rising purchasing power of consumers and easier credit availabilities in the recent times.

– The sales of high-end cars have witnessed a massive surge in the country lately, with a growth rate of over 15% being recorded during 2015-18. This, in turn, has spurred the consumption of semi-synthetic and synthetic engine oils in the country in the recent times.

Market Overview:

The i lubricants market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 2.80% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The major factor driving the market studied is the continuous rise of construction activities in the country. High price of synthetic lubricants is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent.

– The construction sector dominated the market in 2017, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Growing demand for new motor vehicles is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

APSCO

Basumati Group of Companies

City Lub Oil Industries Ltd

Corona Group (Lukoil)

Gulf Oil Limited

Imam Group (FUCHS and Conoco)

MJL Limited (Exxon Mobil)

Navana Petroleum Limited (Caltex/Chevron)

Padma Oil Company Limited

Rahimafrooz Distribution Ltd (Castrol)

Ranks Petroleum Ltd (Royal Dutch Shell PLC)

Trade Services International (Total)

United Lube Oil Limited (Petronas)

