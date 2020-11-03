Advanced Ceramics Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Advanced Ceramics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Advanced Ceramics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Electronic and Electrical Industry to Dominate the Market
Advanced ceramics have a wide-range of electrical properties, including insulating, semi-conducting, superconducting, piezoelectric and magnetic properties.
Gradually, these electrical components, such as sensors, antennas, capacitors, and resistors, are getting smaller and more capable. Therefore, this is a major area of development for advanced ceramics.
The production of cellular phones, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic devices will continue to spark the demand for semiconductors, capacitors, and other advanced ceramics-containing electronic components.
The growing electrical and electronic industry is estimated to boost the demand for advanced ceramics over the forecast period.
Japan to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region
The Japanese electrical and electronic industry is one of the world’s leading industries.
Japan is a world leader in the production of video cameras, compact discs, computers, photocopiers, fax machines, cell phones, and other key computer components. Consumer electronics account for one third of Japan’s economic output.
The government’s approved growth strategy, better known as the “Rebirth Strategy for Japan”, is focused on strengthening the manufacturing sector (which has targeted the development of new industries by 2020) and would cost around USD 1.3 trillion. The primary focus has been on the medical sector and energy sector, among others.
The Japanese automotive industry is one of the world’s largest industries. This is due to the investments made in the sector, which helped it grow.
The Japanese automobile industry produces the third-largest number of vehicles in the world. The automotive industry recorded a growth of 5.31% in 2017 and reached a total of 9,693,746 vehicles.
These growth trends are anticipated to boost the advanced ceramic market in Japan over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Advanced Ceramics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Use as an Alternative to Metals and Plastics
4.1.2 Growing Demand in Medical Industry
4.1.3 Environmental Friendly and Reliable to Use
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Capital Cost
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Patent Analysis
4.6 Price Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-User Industry
5.1.1 Electronics and Electricals
5.1.2 Transportation
5.1.3 Medical
5.1.4 Industrial
5.1.5 Defense and Security
5.1.6 Chemical
5.1.7 Other End-user Industries (Including Construction)
5.2 Class Type
5.2.1 Monolithic Ceramics
5.2.2 Ceramic Matrix Composites
5.2.3 Ceramic Coatings
5.3 Material Type
5.3.1 Alumina
5.3.2 Titanate
5.3.3 Zirconia
5.3.4 Silicon Carbide
5.3.5 Aluminium Nitride
5.3.6 Silicon Nitride
5.3.7 Magnesium Silicate
5.3.8 Pyrolytic Boron Nitride
5.3.9 Other Material Types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 US
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 UK
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M (Ceradyne, Inc.)
6.4.2 Applied Ceramics Inc.
6.4.3 Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.
6.4.4 Ceramtec
6.4.5 COI Ceramics Inc.
6.4.6 Coorstek Inc.
6.4.7 Corning Inc.
6.4.8 H.C. Starck GmbH
6.4.9 International Ceramic Engineering (ICE)
6.4.10 Kyocera Corporation
6.4.11 Materion Corporation
6.4.12 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies
6.4.13 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
6.4.14 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
6.4.15 Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
6.4.16 Rauschert GmbH
6.4.17 Saint-Gobain Advanced Ceramics LLC
6.4.18 Small Precision Tools Inc.
6.4.19 Vesuvius PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Applications of Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)
7.2 Growth of Usage in Nanotechnology
7.3 Recovery of the Infrastructure Sector
7.4 Increasing Usage in Photovoltaic Modules, Wind Turbines, and Pollution Control Applications
7.5 Growing Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) in High Temperature, Corrosion Intensive Applications
