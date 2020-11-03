Activated Carbon Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Activated Carbon market” and its expanding nature. The Activated Carbon market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Activated Carbon market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Activated Carbon market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Activated Carbon market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Activated Carbon Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Activated Carbon market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Activated Carbon Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Activated Carbon market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Activated Carbon market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Activated Carbon market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Activated Carbon market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Activated Carbon market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Application

Water treatment is the largest application of activated carbon. Most of the water treatment filters are made up of granular activated carbon.

It is used for the removal of organic-chemical substances and colorants and reduces trace substances, such as chemicals.

Activated carbon is used as a polishing step to remove dissolved organic and non-biodegradable compounds, following physical and biological pre-treatment processes to remove solids and biological oxygen demand.

Activated carbon removes the impurities from water primarily through surface adsorption. Usage of activated carbon for water purification purposes is also the most cost-efficient point-of-use (POU) water purification devices.

Water treatment applications have a high demand for industrial and water treatment in North America and Western Europe. Increase in industrial manufacturing in Asia-Pacific is another major driver for the increase in the activated carbon demand in this segment.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

China is the second largest consumer countries of activated carbon in the world after the United States. Activated carbon is used widely in water treatment, food and beverage, healthcare, automotive industries, and industrial processing.

China’s food and beverage industry is enormous and plays an important role in the country’s economy.

The food and beverage industry is expected to continue to grow because of the increasing middle class population with more purchase power, as well as growing attention on the food safety and quality.

Waste water treatment is mainly because of the coal, steel and iron industries which require fresh water for the day to day activities.

North China has approximately 90% of the country’s coal based industries. Also, North China has less reserves of fresh water, therefore, increasing the demand for waste water technologies which in turn is providing opportunities for the activated carbon market during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Activated Carbon Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Activated Carbon market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Activated Carbon market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Activated Carbon market trends that influence the global Activated Carbon market

Detailed TOC of Activated Carbon Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Conformance to Stringent Environmental Regulations in Water Treatment Applications in the United States

4.1.2 Augmenting Prominence for Air Pollution Control (Especially Mercury Removal)

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Narrower Markets Due to Increased Costs of Some Grades of Activated Carbon

4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes Like Silica Gel and Supersand

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policies

4.6 Trade Analysis (Import And Export Trends)

4.7 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Powdered Activated Carbons (PAC)

5.1.2 Granular Activated Carbons (GAC)

5.1.3 Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Gas Purification

5.2.2 Water Purification

5.2.3 Metal Extraction

5.2.4 Medicine

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Water Treatment

5.3.2 Food and Beverage

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Industrial

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 US

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 UK

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ada Carbon Solutions LLC

6.4.2 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation

6.4.5 Carbon Activated Corporation

6.4.6 CPL CARBON LINK

6.4.7 Donau Chemie Ag

6.4.8 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.4.9 HAYCARB PVT. LTD

6.4.10 Ingevity

6.4.11 Jacobi Carbons Inc. (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd)

6.4.12 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Kureha Corporation

6.4.14 Oxbow Activated Carbon

6.4.15 Prominent Systems Inc.

6.4.16 SILCARBON AKTIVKOHLE GMBH

6.4.17 Veolia Water Technologies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand From Food & Beverage Industry

7.2 Increasing Investment And New Mining Projects In Africa

