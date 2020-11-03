Acrylic Fiber Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Acrylic Fiber market” and its expanding nature. The Acrylic Fiber market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Acrylic Fiber market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Acrylic Fiber market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Acrylic Fiber market have also been involved in the study.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245764

TOC of Acrylic Fiber Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Acrylic Fiber market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Acrylic Fiber Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Acrylic Fiber market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Acrylic Fiber market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Acrylic Fiber market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Acrylic Fiber market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Acrylic Fiber market players

Key Market Trends:

Demand in Blending Applications

– Acrylic fibers, when blended with other materials, help enhance the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product. For example, cotton-blended yarns and fabrics provide superior comfort, elasticity, warmth, enhanced luster, high uniformity, and have a soft feel to them. Furthermore, the stretch from the acrylic makes the yarn soft and easier to work with. Cotton and acrylics are generally blended in the proportions of 75/25, 60/40, or 50/50.

– Wool is another material that is blended with acrylics from time to time, as the resultant end product is always lightweight, possesses good resilience and elasticity.

– Demand for blended fabrics is increasing steadily, owing to its economical nature, when compared to pure materials, along with the added factor of value addition provided by the various bending materials.

– China, Turkey, and India are few of the countries that have acquired significant shares in the blended yarn segment. Turkey, which has one of the largest textile markets in the world, produces around 1 million metric ton of cotton yarn annually. In India, though the production of blended yarn declined for the first time, in 2017, in the past five years, the demand is still stable, which is expected to recover the production in the upcoming years.

– Such attributes are expected to drive the market for acrylic fibers in the blending application, throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is the largest producer of acrylic fibers across the world, accounting for a share of more than 30% of the global acrylic fiber production. Owing to the rising demand from domestic and international markets, primarily from ASEAN countries, Europe, the United States, and Japan, the textile industry in China is expanding at a healthy rate. This is one of the key factors boosting the demand for acrylic fibers in the region.

– The Indian textile industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The Government of India has announced to invest INR 690 crore (USD 106.58 million) for setting up 21 readymade garment manufacturing units, for the development and modernization of the Indian textile sector.

– The macro-economic condition of ASEAN countries is likely to project strong growth in the coming years. The region bounced back strongly in 2016, as the growth surpassed the past six-year’s record, owing to the fair boost in the economies of Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam in the last two quarters of 2016. The recent uptick in commodity prices has turned a favorable atmosphere for the regional exports.

– The textile and apparel industry is one of the major markets for acrylic fibers. The increasing investments in the Indonesian and Indian textile and apparel sectors are likely to boost the demand for acrylic fiber, in the manufacture of various apparels and household furnishing. This, coupled with plans of the textile industries in these countries to make agreements with the European Union, is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for acrylic fiber.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245764

Study objectives of Acrylic Fiber Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Acrylic Fiber market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Acrylic Fiber market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Acrylic Fiber market trends that influence the global Acrylic Fiber market

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Fiber Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand in Blending Applications

4.1.2 High Demand for Use in Apparels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Substitutes, like Polyester

4.2.2 Stringent Regulations Worldwide on the Production of Acrylic Fiber

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Form

5.1.1 Staple

5.1.2 Filament

5.2 Blending

5.2.1 Wool

5.2.2 Cotton

5.2.3 Other Blendings

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Apparel

5.3.2 Household Furnishing

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Other Applications (Outdoor)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Spain

5.4.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd

6.4.2 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS

6.4.3 Dralon

6.4.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Montefibre SpA

6.4.6 SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.7 CNPC

6.4.8 DOLAN GmbH

6.4.9 Exlan Japan Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Formosa Plastics Group

6.4.11 Grupo Kaltex SA de CV

6.4.12 Indian Acrylics Limited

6.4.13 Kaneka Corporation

6.4.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.15 Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

6.4.16 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Acrylonitrile Production

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Bicycle Lights Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals Glass Bottles Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2026

Luxury Gift Packaging Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2026

Global Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market 2020: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Electrosurgical Unit (ESU) Analyzers Market 2020 by Product Type, With Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2026

Global Eyeglass Loupes Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

Flavoured Water Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Insulin Pen Injectors Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

COVID-19’s impact to BMX Bikes Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

SaaS Backup Software Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

COVID-19’s impact Global Recruiting and Job Placement Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2025

Hexamethyldisilazane (HMDS) Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026