Acrylate Monomers Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Acrylate Monomers

Acrylate Monomers Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Acrylate Monomers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Butyl Acrylate Type to Dominate the Market

– Butyl acrylate monomers are used in manufacturing paints and adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products, plastics, detergents & cleaners and paper.
– Acrylic resins based on butyl acrylate monomers exhibit high weather resistance and durability. For these reasons, they are the preferred compositions for architectural and industrial coatings.
– Growing market for paints and coatings in countries like India and China is also expected to drive the demand for butyl acrylate monomers.
– Increasing demand for polyethylene in Asia and North America is likely to boost the acrylic monomers market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for paints and coatings in India and China owing to the increasing investment in construction industry. High demand for polypropylene in China is also likely to drive the acrylic monomers market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Overview:

  • The market for acrylate monomers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for high formulation paints and polyethylene. However, concerns regarding the toxicity of acrylate monomers is expected to restrain the market.
  • – Butyl acrylate type has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in developing countries.
  • – Increasing investment in construction activities in Asia-pacific is likely to increasing the demand for high performance formulations in paints which in turn is expected to drive the market growth.
  • – Increasing demand for polyethylene in China is likely to drive the demand for acrylate monomers
  • – Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries such as China and India.<

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Arkema Group
  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Lucite International
  • NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD
  • Labdhi Chemicals
  • KH Chemicals
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
  • Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Kuraray Co.,Ltd..

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Acrylate Monomers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Acrylate Monomers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Acrylate Monomers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Acrylate Monomers market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Acrylate Monomers market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Acrylate Monomers market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Acrylate Monomers?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Acrylate Monomers market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Acrylate Monomers space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Acrylate Monomers market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Acrylate Monomers Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Acrylate Monomers Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Acrylate Monomers market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Acrylate Monomers market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Acrylate Monomers market trends that influence the global Acrylate Monomers market

    Detailed TOC of Acrylate Monomers Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Drivers
    4.1.1 Increasing Use of High Performance Formulation Paints
    4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyethylene
    4.2 Restraints
    4.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Toxic Effects of Acrylate Monomers
    4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
    4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Degree of Competition
    4.5 Trade Analysis
    4.6 Price Trends

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Butylacrylate
    5.1.2 Ethylacrylate
    5.1.3 Ethylhexylacrylate
    5.1.4 Methylacrylate
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Paints & Coatings
    5.2.2 Plastics
    5.2.3 Adhesives
    5.2.4 Printing Inks
    5.2.5 Others
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.1.1 China
    5.3.1.2 India
    5.3.1.3 Japan
    5.3.1.4 South Korea
    5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
    5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.2 North America
    5.3.2.1 United States
    5.3.2.2 Canada
    5.3.2.3 Mexico
    5.3.3 Europe
    5.3.3.1 Germany
    5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.3.3 Italy
    5.3.3.4 France
    5.3.3.5 Spain
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 South Africa
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
    6.2 Market Share Analysis**
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Arkema Group
    6.4.2 DowDuPont Inc.
    6.4.3 BASF SE
    6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG
    6.4.5 Lucite International
    6.4.6 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD
    6.4.7 Labdhi Chemicals
    6.4.8 KH Chemicals
    6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
    6.4.10 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
    6.4.11 Kuraray Co.,Ltd.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
    7.1 Increasing Number of Production Units in Saudi Arabia

