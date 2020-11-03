Acrylate Monomers Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Acrylate Monomers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Acrylate Monomers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Butyl Acrylate Type to Dominate the Market

– Butyl acrylate monomers are used in manufacturing paints and adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products, plastics, detergents & cleaners and paper.

– Acrylic resins based on butyl acrylate monomers exhibit high weather resistance and durability. For these reasons, they are the preferred compositions for architectural and industrial coatings.

– Growing market for paints and coatings in countries like India and China is also expected to drive the demand for butyl acrylate monomers.

– Increasing demand for polyethylene in Asia and North America is likely to boost the acrylic monomers market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for paints and coatings in India and China owing to the increasing investment in construction industry. High demand for polypropylene in China is also likely to drive the acrylic monomers market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Overview:

The market for acrylate monomers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for high formulation paints and polyethylene. However, concerns regarding the toxicity of acrylate monomers is expected to restrain the market.

– Butyl acrylate type has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in developing countries.

– Increasing investment in construction activities in Asia-pacific is likely to increasing the demand for high performance formulations in paints which in turn is expected to drive the market growth.

– Increasing demand for polyethylene in China is likely to drive the demand for acrylate monomers

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries such as China and India.< Key Manufacturers Like

Arkema Group

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Lucite International

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

Labdhi Chemicals

KH Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.