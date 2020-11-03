Angina Pectoris Treatment Market by top manufacturers, type and application, with sales market share and growth rate Forecasts till 2025

The global angina pectoris treatment market is anticipated to gain impetus from the increasing awareness programs regarding the availability of several therapy options. Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Angina Pectoris Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Calcium Antagonists, Anti-coagulants, Anti-Platelets), Disease Type (Stable or chronic angina, Unstable angina, Variant and microvascular angina), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026,”

AstraZeneca Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Recordati to Deliver Seloken in Europe

AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in the U.K., announced that it has partnered up with Recordati, an Italy-based pharmaceutical company in May 2017. The main of the collaboration is to gain commercial rights to Seloken ZOK (metoprolol succinate) and associated Logimax fixed-dose combination treatments in Europe. Metoprolol succinate aids in controlling heart failure, angina, and hypertension. AstraZeneca received a payment of USD 300 from Recordati after the completion of this partnership. AstraZeneca will develop and supply the medicines to the latter under another supply agreement. Product sales for Logimax and Seloken brands were USD 100 million in Europe, in 2016. AstraZeneca will commercialize these medicines in all the markets where it holds the rights.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the most significant players operating in the global angina pectoris market. They are as follows:

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ALLERGAN

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Other key market players

