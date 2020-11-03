N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Outlook 2020: Market Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil., NMP has the advantages of low toxicity, high boiling point, high solubility, etc., NMP has wide applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, petrochemical processing and others., .market for N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million USDin 2024, from 860 million USDin 2019, according to a new study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Get a sample copy of the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market report 2020

Competitive Landscape and N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)Market Share Analysis

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

LyondellBasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Qingyun Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical And More…… Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/13820991 Market segmentation N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets. N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment by Type covers:

Electronic Grade NMP

Pharmaceutical Grade NMP

Industrial Grade NMP N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing