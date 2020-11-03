UV Cured Coatings Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “UV Cured Coatings Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global UV Cured Coatings market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for UV Cured Coatings market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

UV Cured Coatings is mainly composed of photosensitive resin, photosensitive agent (photoinitiator) and diluent. Some additives, such as heat stabilizer, are added to prepare color paints and fillers.

BASF

ALLNEX BELGIUM SA

DSM-AGI

DYMAX

ETERNAL MATERIALS

HITACHI CHEMICAL

IGM RESINS B.V

JIANGSU LITIAN TECHNOLOGY

JIANGSU SANMU

MIWON SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

This report focuses on the UV Cured Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, includes the adoption of bio-based resins in the UV cured coatings market, development of high performance coatings, and adoption of powder UV cured coatings.

Epoxy Acrylates

Polyester Acrylates

Urethane Acrylates

Industrial Coatings

Graphic Arts

Electronics