Global Biobased Polymers Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Biobased polymers are materials, where at least one of the constituent polymers is produced from renewable resources. Biobased polymers can be biodegradable or non-biodegradable in nature. There exists three major ways to produce biobased polymers: using natural biobased polymers, from microorganisms using fermentation, and from biotechnology.

BioAmber

Braskem

NatureWorks

Aemetis

One major trend in the market is the expansion of the market through alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions. Moreover, initiatives to educate consumers about the benefits of adopting biodegradable materials are expected to help the growth of the market. The demand for bio-based polymers is expected to surge during the forecast period of 2015-2019 owing to the favorable regulatory outlook. Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations that promote the use of environment-friendly and sustainable materials, along with growing consumer preference for green products, are fueling the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is a key region for bio-based polymers and its precursors. The expanding utilization of bio-ethanol for chemical building blocks has resulted in the establishment of large-scale production facilities for bio-based MEG in India and Taiwan, and for bio-ethylene precursor for PE, MEG, in Brazil. The share for Asia-Pacific region (where many converters are SMEs and cannot afford important alterations to their existing processing equipment) is expected to increase, compared with European region during the forecast period.

Using Natural Bio-Based Polymers

From Microorganisms Using Fermentation

From Biotechnology Major Applications are as follows:

Packaging Industries

Construction Industries

Petroleum Industries