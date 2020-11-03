Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

A Recent report on “Flame Retardant Fabric Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Flame Retardant Fabric manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Flame retardant fabric is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. It is designated based on the time it takes for the fabric to burn. Flame retardant fabric may be naturally fire resistant because of its natural fiber weave, or treated with a fire-resistant chemical to resist heat and flames. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

Milliken

Tencate

Dupont

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Trevira

Gore

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

Xinxiang Xinxing

Xinxiang Yulong

Xinxiang Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Hangzhou Xiangjun

Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric

Xinxiang Jinghong

Xinxiang Yijia

SRO Protective Scope of the Flame Retardant Fabric Market Report: This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant fabric market was valued 3001.18 million USD in 2015, and is estimated to be worth 3508.56 million USD by 2022. In terms of volume, the production of flame retardant fabric was about 380317 K Sq.m in 2015. And it is anticipated to reach 498116 K Sq.m by 2022.Europe is the dominate producer of flame retardant fabric, the production was 133093 K Sq.m in 2015, accounting for about 35.00% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 30.58%. And Europe and North America are expected to maintain their leadership position in the next few years.This industry’s technical barriers is high, the core technology is the development and application of flame retardant polymers. Enterprise alliance exists, for example: Dupont produce high quality of flame retardant fiber, It has cooperation with textile enterprises by the form of a license agreement. The textile enterprises use the Dupont fiber to make fabrics. Dupont will send one only code to each piece of clothing to sell.The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 3600 million US$ in 2023, from 3080 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Flame Retardant Fabric Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Flame Retardant Fabric Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Flame Retardant Fabric market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

Treated Flame Retardant Fabric Major Applications are as follows:

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility