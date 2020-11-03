Acrylic Sheets Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, and consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass., .market for Acrylic Sheets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 7120 million USDin 2024, from 5270 million USDin 2019, according to a new study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Donchamp

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

Acrylic Sheets Market is split by Type and by Application. Acrylic Sheets Market Segment by Type covers:

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Acrylic Sheets Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage