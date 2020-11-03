Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

Inorganic zinc chemicals are an extensive concept. In general, inorganic zinc chemicals mainly covers zinc oxide and various zinc salts.

This report focuses on the Inorganic Zinc Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The technical barriers of inorganic zinc chemicals are not high, and there are numerous players, including US Zinc, Zochem, Umicore, Zinc Nacional, Zinc Oxide LLC, Silox, GH Chemicals, Rubamin, Grillo, ISKY, Xinxin Chemical, Bohigh and Haihua. These companies mainly distribute in India, China, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU,Canada and USA. China is the largest consumer and producer, almost 40% of total consumption in 2016, followed by US with 25%of consumption share. This report covers the major zinc chemicals of commercial importance: zinc oxide (accounting for 51%), zinc sulfate (25%), and zinc chloride (8%). The major market segments for zinc chemicals include rubber compounding, agriculture, and ceramics.Zinc chemicals continue to show growth in the area of fertilizers, animal feed, and food consumption. As more than 50% of the soils in the world are considered to be zinc-deficient and with the population having doubled in the past 30 years and projected to increase from 7 billion to over 9 billion by 2050, and arable land per person declining, crop yields must increase. In many studies, including projects in Brazil, China, India, and Turkey, agricultural yields were increased by adding zinc to standard fertilizers and premixes. In addition, various organizations and businesses alike have begun to emphasize the benefits of zinc used in food and nutritional supplements.Zinc oxide used in the manufacture of rubber compounding is driven largely by automotive markets, or more specifically tires, belts, hoses, and other. Global automotive production has rebounded strongly since the economic downturn, with considerable rubber capacity increases reflected in India, Taiwan, CIS, Brazil, and China. In more recent years, the United States has begun to experience a surge in new tire and rubber capacity as global manufacturers move closer to automotive production centers. As global demand in this segment continues to rise, changes in consumer trends may lead to slower growth near the end of the forecast period.The worldwide market for Inorganic Zinc Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 4630 million US$ in 2023, from 4040 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Zinc Oxide

Zinc Sulfate

Zinc Chloride

Zinc Borate

Major Applications are as follows:

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Food and pharmaceutical industry

Rubber/Tires

Ceramic/Glass