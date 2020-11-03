Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Outlook 2020: Market Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Nitrile butadiene rubber powder is a family of powdered nitrile rubbers that are compatible with a number of different polymers and are used as plasticizers., .market for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million USDin 2024, from 280 million USDin 2019, according to a new study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
- NBR powder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem. The production of NBR powder will increase to 66668 MT in 2016 from 54858 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 3.97%. Global NBR powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.17% in 2015., In consumption market, the global consumption value of NBR powder increases with the 4% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 52% of the global consumption volume in total., NBR powder has mainly several production technologies, As NBR powder is main raw material of some PVC chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more NBR powder. So, NBR powder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance NBR powder through improving technology. NBR powder applications include automotives, PVC modifications, footwear, consumer goods and others including coatings and tubes. In addition, NBR powder is also used in modification of resins such as ABS and phenolic resins. NBR powder has excellent oil resistance, good abrasion resistance and aging resistance. Specialty forms of NBR continue to grow with increasing applications in different end-use industries., The worldwide market for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million USDin 2024, from 280 million USDin 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,
