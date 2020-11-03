Isobutylene Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Isobutylene Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Isobutylene market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Isobutylene is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.

BASF

Evonik

ExxonMobil

ABI Chemicals

Global Bioenergies

Praxair

LyondellBasell

LanzaTech

This report focuses on the Isobutylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. High demand from end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace is expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period. The chemical is widely used in rubber tires & tubes and as a fuel additive in aerospace applications Major Classifications are as follows:

Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Ethyl Tert-Butyl Ether (ETBE) Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Aerospace

Antioxidants