BCAA Market 2020: Industry Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, consumption by Regional data, Product & Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Analysis By 2025

Branched chain amino acids (BCAA)-leucine, isoleucine and valine are essential amino acids which are metabolized directly in muscles and offer energy fuel to performance of the work. There is lot of evidences supporting the positive effect of BCAA supplementation on muscle growth. The main importance is attached particularly to leucine. The market for BCAA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 270 million USD in 2024, from 220 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
- Commercially, Classification of BCAA is usually based on the ratio of Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine. the most common type of BCAA is composed of Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine with ratio at 2:1:1. In 2016, the 2:1:1 BCAA takes 87.12% share of global market. Others include 4:1:1, 8:1:1 etc. Application of BCAA can be broadly categized as Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Others. Sports Nutrition is the major application of BCAA, with market share of 93.09% in 2016 in terms of consumption volume., At present, the BCAA production market concentrates in USA, Europe, China, Japan. China is the largest production country of BCAA in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 34.61% % the global market in 2016, followed by Japan (25.12%). In contrast to the production scenario, the consumption of BCAA is concentrated in USA and Europe, which combinedly takes market share of 57.99% in 2016., Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko, Evonik and Fufeng Group are the key suppliers in the global L-valine market. Top five take up about 73.71% of the global production market in 2016. And the production of Ajinomoto occupied about 37.86% in 2016, which supplies BCAA supplement raw material to dozens of companies in USA and Europe., The worldwide market for BCAA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 270 million USDin 2024, from 220 million USDin 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the BCAA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,
- This report focuses on the BCAA in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
