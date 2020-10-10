IMPACT ON COVID-19 MEDICAL TAPES AND BANDAGES INDUSTRY : IDENTIFY THE TYPES OF COMPANIES THAT COULD POTENTIALLY BENEFIT FROM THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 | JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER INC., CARDINAL HEALTH, INC., SMITH & NEPHEW

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Product (Medical Bandages, Medical Tapes), By Application (Surgical Wound Treatment, Traumatic Wound Treatment, Ulcer Treatment, Sports Injury Treatment, Burn Injury Treatment, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2025.

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is expected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2025, from USD 6.18 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-tapes-bandages-market

Major Market Competitors/Players:

3M

Medtronic

Derma Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Medline Industries, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Paul Hartman AG

Beiersdorf

Nitto Denko Corporation

BSN Medical

Mölnlycke Health Care

Andover Healthcare Inc.

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Dukal Corporation

Dynarex Corporation

Lohmann & Rauscher

Avcor Health Care Products, Inc

Aso Medical

Tetra Medical Supply Corporation

Amd Medicom Inc.

Kerma Medical Products Inc.

Walgreens

Dermarite Industries, LLC.

Among others.

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market

By Product (Medical Bandages, Medical Tapes),

By Application (Surgical Wound Treatment, Traumatic Wound Treatment, Ulcer Treatment, Sports Injury Treatment, Burn Injury Treatment, Others),

By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising geriatric population base resulting in increasing incidence of chronic illness and injuries.

Increasing incidence of pressure ulcer, diabetic foot and surgical procedures

Escalating incidence of wound infection

High cost

Adverse effect on skin

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical tapes and bandages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical tapes and bandages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:

Medical tapes are the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes used for supporting bandage and other wound dressings. Medical bandages are a cotton gauge cloth beneficial for supporting medical devices such as surgical dressing or splint. They are used to maintain moisture at site of dressing, promote wound healing and provide mechanical & bacterial protection to the wound. The demand for these are increasing in various application like surgical wound treatment, traumatic wound treatment, ulcer treatment, sports injury treatment and burn injury treatment. According to United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), the population above 60 and more involve more than the 12.3% of global population and by 2050 it may rise to reach around 20% of global population. Due to growing geriatric population, the cases of acute and chronic diseases are rising. Rising elderly populace and along with increasing chronic disorders will help in the growth of medical tapes and bandages industrial demand.

Have Any Query? Ask Ours Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-medical-tapes-bandages-market

Report Segmentation:

Based on product:

Medical Bandages

Medical Tapes.

Medical bandages market segment is further sub segmented into:

Gauze Bandages

Adhesive Bandages

Cohesive and Elastic Bandages



Medical tapes segment is further sub segmented into:

Fabric Tapes

Paper Tapes

Plastic Tapes



On the basis of application:

Surgical Wound Treatment

Traumatic Wound Treatment

Ulcer Treatment

Sports Injury Treatment

Burn Injury Treatment

On the basis of end-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Read more about the Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-tapes-bandages-market/

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get 10% Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Vishal Dixit

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]