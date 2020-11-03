Global Bag-in-Box Container Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Bag-in-Box Container:

Bag in box container is a type of packaging used for storage and transportation of liquid. It consists of two parts: a corrugate fibreboard box, and a plastic bag inside it (also called as bladder). This plastic bag is made up of layers of metalized film or other plastics. The bag is changeable and can be replaced by the filler (user/ sender of material). The bladder also has a tap attached to it. The filler removes the tap, fills it, and attaches the tap back. Bag in box type of packaging is considered as an environment friendly alternative to other types of packaging. Bag in box containers help lower the overall packaging cost by reducing waste, using less energy, and conserving lesser raw materials. Bag in box type of packaging is currently used for liquid products and is available at a lower cost as compared to traditional packaging.

Aran Group

Amcor Limited

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

Liqui-Box

Scholle IPN

CDF Corporation

Vine Valley Ventures LLC

Parish Manufacturing

TPS Rental Systems

Optopack

Dupont

Arlington Packaging

Hedwin Division Zacros America

LGR Packaging Bag-in-Box Container Market Types:

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Others Bag-in-Box Container Market Applications:

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Material