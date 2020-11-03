Global Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Market Manufactures:

Elekta

Theragenics

Eckert & Ziegler

Oncura / GE Healthcare

Varian

BARD

Team Best

IsoAid Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Market Types:

Brachytherapy Afterloaders

Brachytherapy Seeds Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds Market Applications:

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Scope Of this Report:

In the Brachytherapy Seeds Industry developed with the production growth rate about 4%. In 2015, global production of Brachytherapy Seeds was more than 3900 K units.

North America is the largest suppliers and consumer of Brachytherapy Seeds, with a production market share of 45% and a consumption market share of 52%.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 40 % and a consumption market share of 25%. Asia is another important place enjoying 27% sales market share.

Elekta, Theragenics and Eckert & Ziegler are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. But with the intense of competition in the industry there will be more and more player in the market.

The worldwide market for Brachytherapy Afterloaders, Brachytherapy Seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 160 million USD in 2024, from 150 million USD in 2019.