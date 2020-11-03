Global Nuclear Imaging Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Nuclear Imaging:

Molecular imaging, also called nuclear imaging, includes positron emission computed tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging. This section includes radiopharmaceuticals and tracers, PET-CT, SPECT-CT, and PET-MRI.

GE

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical

Digirad

DDD-Diagnostics

Neusoft Medical Systems

Mediso

SurgicEye

CMR Naviscan Nuclear Imaging Market Types:

Positron Emission Tomography

Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography

Planar Scintigraphy Systems Nuclear Imaging Market Applications:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology