Ambulatory Surgery Center Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Ambulatory Surgery Center Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Ambulatory Surgery Center market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Manufactures:

Terveystalo Healthcare

THC

EMC

Eifelhoehen-Klinik

HCAÂ HealthcareÂ

Bambino GesÃ¹

Royal Berkshire

Institut Jules Bordet

Lâ€™Institut Curie

Heidelberg

Schonklinik

Northway

Le CHU de Toulouse

Maurizio Bufalini

Asklepios Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Types:

Single-specialty Centers

Multi-specialty Centers Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Applications:

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Questions Answered in the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report: Which are the five top players of the global Ambulatory Surgery Center market?

How will the global Ambulatory Surgery Center market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Ambulatory Surgery Center market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Ambulatory Surgery Center market?

Which regional market will show the highest Ambulatory Surgery Center market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The global ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is currently witnessing relatively fast growth mainly due to an increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and high-quality medical services as a viable alternative to inpatient care. Market growth is likely to be driven largely by the rise in healthcare spending along with a growing number of ASCs.

The classification of ambulatory surgery center includes single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers, and the proportion of single-specialty centers revenue in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ambulatory surgery center is widely used in ophthalmology, pain management, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other field.

North America enjoys the largest revenue market size, with a revenue market share nearly 59% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the market share of 25%.

In this report, the major players include AmSurg, THC, HCA Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health, Surgical Care Affiliates, QHC, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities, Terveystalo Healthcare, SurgCenter Development, Healthway Medical, Eifelhoehen-Klinik and etc.

One of latest trends in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions of small practices. Consolidation of healthcare systems occurs either through merger or acquisition of small practises by corporate groups. Mergers of healthcare systems include the togetherness of separate ASCs under a shared license. Acquisitions occur when joining ASCs retain their licenses but are owned by a common governing body. Vendors are entering into M&As with hospitals, physicians and providing ownerships to develop innovative healthcare plans and health systems and gain a strong foothold in this market. Many companies are focusing on improvising the services with better infrastructure and safety that will benefit the physicians and patients. This will have a significant impact on delivering services and increasing the market growth.

The worldwide market for Ambulatory Surgery Center is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 103700 million USD in 2024, from 77800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.