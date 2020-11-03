PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay:

PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay is a component that transfers electrical signals between two isolated circuits by using light. A PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay is a semiconductor relay with an LED as an input and MOSFET as an output. It is used in various fields to improve device reliability and reduce size.

Panasonic

OMRON

Toshiba

NEC

IXYS

BRIGHT TOWARD

COSMO Electronics

Okita Works PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay Market Types:

Above 20 V and Below 80 V

Above 100 V and Below 200 V

Above 200 V and Below 350 V

Above 350 V PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay Market Applications:

EV & Power Storage System

Test Measurement & Telecommunication

Medical & Military

Industrial & Security Device