Helical Gear Reducers Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Helical Gear Reducers “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Helical Gear Reducers Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Helical Gear Reducers market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Helical Gear Reducers Market Manufactures:

  • Motovario
  • Brevini Power Transmission
  • Siemens
  • Bonfiglioli
  • Nidec-Shimpo
  • Boston Gear
  • Stm Spa
  • Varvel
  • Renold
  • Rossi
  • YÄ±lmaz Reduktor
  • IPTS
  • Bondioli & Pavesi
  • Radicon
  • Apex Dynamics
  • Yingyi Transmission Machinery
  • S.C. Neptun
  • Bezares

    Helical Gear Reducers Market Types:

  • Parallel-axis helical gear reducer
  • Perpendicular-axis helical gear reducer

    Helical Gear Reducers Market Applications:

  • Oil Industry
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Power Industry
  • Mining Industry
  • Other Applications

    Questions Answered in the Helical Gear Reducers Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Helical Gear Reducers market?
    • How will the global Helical Gear Reducers market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Helical Gear Reducers market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Helical Gear Reducers market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Helical Gear Reducers market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • The global production of helical gear reducers increased from 464 K Units in 2011 to 593 K Units in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2015, the global helical gear reducer consumption market is led by Europe and United States is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of helical gear reducers are concentrated in Motovario, Brevini Power Transmission, Siemens, Bonfiglioli and Nidec-Shimpo. Motovario is the world leader, holding 15% sale market share in 2015.Helical gear reducers downstream is wide and the main application fields are mining industry, material handling equipment and power industry. Globally, the helical gear reducer consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for mining industry. According to the types of helical gear reducers, it can be divided into two kinds, Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer and Perpendicular-axis Helical Gear Reducer. Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer is the main product, capturing about 75% of global consumption of helical gear reducer.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the international market of helical gear reducers. Europe is the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, the Europe production of helical gear reducers is 218 K Units and consumption is about 116 K Units, accounting for about 25% of global consumption. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. Global market is expected to witness slow but stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, helical gear reducers consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the consumption of helical gear reducer is estimated to be 655 K Units.The worldwide market for Helical Gear Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 420 million USD in 2024, from 320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Helical Gear Reducers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Helical Gear Reducers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Helical Gear Reducers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Helical Gear Reducers in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Helical Gear Reducers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Helical Gear Reducers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Helical Gear Reducers Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Helical Gear Reducers Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Helical Gear Reducers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Helical Gear Reducers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Helical Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Helical Gear Reducers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Helical Gear Reducers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Helical Gear Reducers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Helical Gear Reducers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

