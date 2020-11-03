Helical Gear Reducers Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Helical Gear Reducers Market Manufactures:

Motovario

Brevini Power Transmission

Siemens

Bonfiglioli

Nidec-Shimpo

Boston Gear

Stm Spa

Varvel

Renold

Rossi

YÄ±lmaz Reduktor

IPTS

Bondioli & Pavesi

Radicon

Apex Dynamics

Yingyi Transmission Machinery

S.C. Neptun

Bezares Helical Gear Reducers Market Types:

Parallel-axis helical gear reducer

Perpendicular-axis helical gear reducer Helical Gear Reducers Market Applications:

Oil Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Power Industry

Mining Industry

How will the global Helical Gear Reducers market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Helical Gear Reducers market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Helical Gear Reducers market?

Which regional market will show the highest Helical Gear Reducers market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The global production of helical gear reducers increased from 464 K Units in 2011 to 593 K Units in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2015, the global helical gear reducer consumption market is led by Europe and United States is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of helical gear reducers are concentrated in Motovario, Brevini Power Transmission, Siemens, Bonfiglioli and Nidec-Shimpo. Motovario is the world leader, holding 15% sale market share in 2015.Helical gear reducers downstream is wide and the main application fields are mining industry, material handling equipment and power industry. Globally, the helical gear reducer consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for mining industry. According to the types of helical gear reducers, it can be divided into two kinds, Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer and Perpendicular-axis Helical Gear Reducer. Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer is the main product, capturing about 75% of global consumption of helical gear reducer.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the international market of helical gear reducers. Europe is the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, the Europe production of helical gear reducers is 218 K Units and consumption is about 116 K Units, accounting for about 25% of global consumption. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. Global market is expected to witness slow but stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, helical gear reducers consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the consumption of helical gear reducer is estimated to be 655 K Units.The worldwide market for Helical Gear Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 420 million USD in 2024, from 320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.