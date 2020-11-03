Luxury Packaging Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Luxury Packaging Market Manufactures:

GPA Global

Owens-Illinois

Diam

Ardagh

Crown Holdings

Amcor

Progress Packaging

HH Deluxe Packaging

Prestige Packaging

Pendragon Presentation Packaging Luxury Packaging Market Types:

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Textiles

Wood

Others Luxury Packaging Market Applications:

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Confectionery

Premium Alcoholic Drinks

Tobacco

Gourmet Food and Drinks

In application, Luxury Packaging downstream is wide and recently Luxury Packaging has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cosmetics and Fragrances, Confectionery, Premium Alcoholic Drinks, Tobacco, Gourmet Food and Drinks, Watches and Jewellery. Globally, the Luxury Packaging market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cosmetics and Fragrances which accounts for nearly 42.71% of total downstream consumption of Luxury Packaging.

The worldwide market for Luxury Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 23600 million USD in 2024, from 17000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.