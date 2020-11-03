Safety Needles Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Safety Needles Market Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions.

Safety Needles Market Manufactures:

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo

B. Braun

Smiths Medical

Novo Nordisk

Nipro

Yangzhou Medline

DeRoyal

Retractable Technologies Safety Needles Market Types:

Active Safety Needles

Passive Safety Needles Safety Needles Market Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

How will the global Safety Needles market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Safety Needles market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Safety Needles market?

Which regional market will show the highest Safety Needles market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The classification of safety needles includes active safety needles and passive safety needles. And the proportion of active safety needles in 2017 is about 85.65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Safety needles is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of safety needles is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 68.32%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 45.06% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the market share of 25.33%.

The worldwide market for Safety Needles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 3490 million USD in 2024, from 2710 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.