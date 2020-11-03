Categories
Soy Lecithin Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

Soy Lecithin “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Soy Lecithin Market” forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Soy Lecithin Market share report covers the manufacturers , price, revenue, gross profit, these data help the end user know about the competitors better.

About Soy Lecithin:

  • Soy lecithin is a by-product of soybean processing, produced by further manufacturing of crude soy oil. Lecithin is the gummy material contained in crude vegetable oils and removed by a degumming processing.Soybeans are by far the most important source of commercial lecithin, and lecithin is the most important by-product of the soy oil processing industry because of its many applications in foods and industrial products. Soy lecithin is an excellent source of phospholipids, or phosphatides, for aqua feeds.Phospholipids are the molecules that make up cell membranes.The three main phosphatides in commercial soy lecithin are phosphatidyl choline (also called “pure” or “chemical” lecithin to distinguish it from the natural mixture), phosphatidyl ethanolamine (popularly called “cephalin”), and phosphatidyl inositols (also called inositol phosphatides). Commercial soy lecithin also typically contains roughly 30%-35% unrefined soy oil. Because itâ€™s readily available from plentiful soybean crops all over the world, itâ€™s the cheapest and easiest type of lecithin to mass manufacture.

    Soy Lecithin Market Manufactures:

  • Cargill
  • Danisco
  • ADM
  • Lipoid
  • Ruchi Soya
  • Bunge
  • AGD
  • Lasenor Emul
  • Caramuru
  • Shankar Soya Concepts
  • Denofa
  • Lucas Meyer
  • Marathwada Chemical
  • Jiusan Group
  • Shandong Bohi Industry
  • Hexiyuan Soya Lecithin
  • Qinhuangdao Glodensea Industris (Wilmar)
  • Beijing Yuan Hua Mei Lecithin Sci-Tech
  • Gushen Biological Technology Group
  • Siwei Phospholipid
  • Merya’s Lecithin

    Soy Lecithin Market Types:

  • Unrefined or natural lecithin
  • Refined lecithin
  • Chemically modified lecithin products

    Soy Lecithin Market Applications:

  • Food grade
  • Pharma grade
  • Feed grade
  • Industrial grade

