Soy Lecithin Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

About Soy Lecithin:

Soy lecithin is a by-product of soybean processing, produced by further manufacturing of crude soy oil. Lecithin is the gummy material contained in crude vegetable oils and removed by a degumming processing.Soybeans are by far the most important source of commercial lecithin, and lecithin is the most important by-product of the soy oil processing industry because of its many applications in foods and industrial products. Soy lecithin is an excellent source of phospholipids, or phosphatides, for aqua feeds.Phospholipids are the molecules that make up cell membranes.The three main phosphatides in commercial soy lecithin are phosphatidyl choline (also called "pure" or "chemical" lecithin to distinguish it from the natural mixture), phosphatidyl ethanolamine (popularly called "cephalin"), and phosphatidyl inositols (also called inositol phosphatides). Commercial soy lecithin also typically contains roughly 30%-35% unrefined soy oil. Because itâ€™s readily available from plentiful soybean crops all over the world, itâ€™s the cheapest and easiest type of lecithin to mass manufacture.

Cargill

Danisco

ADM

Lipoid

Ruchi Soya

Bunge

AGD

Lasenor Emul

Caramuru

Shankar Soya Concepts

Denofa

Lucas Meyer

Marathwada Chemical

Jiusan Group

Shandong Bohi Industry

Hexiyuan Soya Lecithin

Qinhuangdao Glodensea Industris (Wilmar)

Beijing Yuan Hua Mei Lecithin Sci-Tech

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Siwei Phospholipid

Merya’s Lecithin Soy Lecithin Market Types:

Unrefined or natural lecithin

Refined lecithin

Chemically modified lecithin products Soy Lecithin Market Applications:

Food grade

Pharma grade

Feed grade