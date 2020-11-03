Global Geared Motors and Drives Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Geared Motors and Drives Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Geared Motors and Drives market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Geared Motors and Drives Market Manufactures:

ABB

Bonfiglioli

Mitsubishi

Regal Beloit

Siemens

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Altra Industrial Motion

Anaheim Automation

Boneng

Dana Brevini Power â€“ Transmission

Dematek AB

Eaton

Elecon Engineering

Groschopp

Johnson Electric

NORD Drivesystems

SEW-Eurodrive

SDT Drive Technology

Watt Drive WEG Group Geared Motors and Drives Market Types:

Geared Motors

Geared Drives Geared Motors and Drives Market Applications:

Food and Beverage

Metals and Mining

Automotive

Wind Power

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

This report focuses on the Geared Motors and Drives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The food and beverage industry is the primary end-user to the geared motors and drives market. This is mainly due to the need to comply with stringent regulations that emphasis on food safety, quality, and hygiene, inducing manufacturers to upgrade their equipment accordingly. With the growing population and the rising demand for food, the market will witness considerable growth in this end-user segment.

Owing to decline in coal mining activities and the increasing demand for wind generation, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the geared motors and drives market. The growing focus towards clean power generation sources and the increase in food safety- and hygiene-related regulations, will drive the growth of the geared drives and geared motors market in the region.