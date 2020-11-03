Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Intravenous Immunoglobulins:

Immunoglobulin therapy is the use of a mixture of antibodies (immunoglobulins) to treat a number of health conditions. These conditions include primary immunodeficiency, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Kawasaki disease, certain cases of HIV/AIDS and measles, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and in certain other infections when a more specific immunoglobulin is not available. Depending on the formulation it can be given by injection into muscle, a vein, or under the skin.

CSL Behring

Grifols

Octapharma

Shire

ADMA Biologics

Bayer

Bharat Serum and Vaccines

Biotest

China Biologic Products

Hualan Biological Engineering

Kedrion Biopharma

LFB Group

Sanquin Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Types:

Neurology Intravenous Immunoglobulins

Hematology Intravenous Immunoglobulins

Immunology Intravenous Immunoglobulins Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Applications:

Primary Immunodeficiency

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Kawasaki Disease