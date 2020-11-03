Automotive Liftgate Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Automotive Liftgate Market" forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

About Automotive Liftgate:

A power tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car's tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.

Brose

Huf

Magna

HI-LEX

Aisin

STRATTEC Automotive Liftgate Market Types:

Conventional Power Liftgate

Hands-free Power Liftgate Automotive Liftgate Market Applications:

SUV

Sedan