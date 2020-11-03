Categories
Global Wearable Payment Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wearable Payment “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Wearable Payment Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Wearable Payment market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Wearable Payment Market Manufactures:

  • Apple
  • Jawbone
  • Google
  • MasterCard
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Visa
  • Alibaba
  • American Express
  • Barclays
  • Broadcom
  • Fitbit
  • Gemalto
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Inside Secure
  • MediaTek
  • Microsoft
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Qualcomm
  • PayPal
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Sony
  • Xiaomi

    Wearable Payment Market Types:

  • Smart Watches
  • Fitness Trackers
  • Payment Wristbands

    Wearable Payment Market Applications:

  • Online
  • Offline

    Scope Of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Wearable Payment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is declining cost of NFC technology. The global wearable payment market is driven by the declining cost of NFC technology. The technology has become more affordable for device manufacturers that integrate the technology into wearable devices. In addition, as the number of vendors offering wearable devices is increasing, it is likely to support the growth of the wearable payment in the coming years. The declining price of NFC technology and the growth of the NFC ecosystem that supports various NFC applications have encouraged vendors to integrate NFC technology into wearable devices. Jawbone launched the fitness device UP4, which is integrated with payment technology. This will likely encourage more people to adopt NFC-enabled wearable devices, which will in turn, drive the growth of the global wearable payment market during the forecast period.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Wearable Payment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wearable Payment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wearable Payment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Wearable Payment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Wearable Payment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

