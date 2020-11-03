Disperse Dyes for Polyester Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Disperse dyes are nonionic, have very limited solubility in water at room temperature and have substantivity for one or more hydrophobic fibers; e.g., polyesters and nylons. They are usually applied from a fine aqueous dispersion containing some dissolved dye. We mainly focus on Disperse Dyes used for polyester in this report.

Dystar

Huntsman

BASF

Colourtex

Yorkshire

Jay Chemicals

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation (KISCO)

Clariant

Aljo Dyes

Archroma

ANOKY

Zhejiang Runtu

YABANG Dyestuff Disperse Dyes for Polyester Market Types:

Low Energy Type

Medium Energy Type

High Energy Type Disperse Dyes for Polyester Market Applications:

Textile

Plastics

Printing Ink