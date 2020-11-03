Multi Cloud Management Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Multi Cloud Management Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Multi Cloud Management Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Multi Cloud Management Market over the period 2019-2026.Moreover, increasing internet penetration and rising adoption of smartphones are also helping to promote the growth of the market. According to the statistics by GSMA Intelligence, total cellular connections worldwide as of May 2020 was recorded to 10,18 billion.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Multi-cloud management refers to a combination of research and innovation with a complete lifecycle of cloud-ready solutions. Increasing demand for cloud computing is one of the major driving factors of the global multi-cloud management market. A number of factors are driving the growth of the market such as lower costs, flexibility, agility, and security. Thus, there has been a considerable increase in the adoption of multi-cloud management across various industry verticals. Additionally, need for high-level of governance and policies is further add fuel to the market growth.

The objective of deploying a multi cloud architecture is to reduce reliance on any single vendor, increase flexibility through choice, and mitigation against disasters. Multi cloud management is similar to the use of best-of-breed applications from multiple developers on a personal computer, rather than the defaults offered by the operating system vendor. Multi cloud architecture is beneficial as no one provider can be everything for everyone. Multi cloud architecture is different from hybrid cloud in the sense that it refers to multiple cloud services rather than multiple deployment modes (public, private, and legacy).

The major factors that drive the market growth are uncertainty about single cloud reliability, growth in inclination of organizations toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, growth in need to avoid vendor lock-in, and rise in need of policy compliance from regulatory bodies for data sovereignty.

The Asia-Pacific multi-cloud management market generated the highest revenue in 2016, attributed to large population, high Internet penetration in the region, and high number of youth active on social networks & other online platforms. The LAMEA multi-cloud management market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growth in penetration of internet, changes in consumer demographics, and uncaptured opportunities for the suppliers in LAMEA for e-learning content, software, hardware, and other services. Further, government of the Middle East focuses on promoting mass digitization process especially in soft skills development

Market Segmentation

By Platform

Internal Brokerage Enablement

External Brokerage Enablement

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Application

Metering and Billing

Provisioning

Identity and Policy Management

Lifecycle Management

By Service Type

Cloud Automation

Data Security and Risk Management

Migration and Integration

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunications and IT-enabled Services (ITES)

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Multi Cloud ManagementMarket: Recent Contracts/Deals and Acquisitions

Few of the companies in Multi Cloud Management market are: Rightscale, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Doublehorn, LLC., Jamcracker, Inc., VMware Inc., Neverfail, LLC., Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Ecmanaged SL, Cliqr Technologies Inc., Accenture PLC and Key Innovators. These companies are continually in the process of updating their offerings and service portfolio.

Competitive Analysis:

The Multi Cloud Management Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Multi Cloud Management Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Multi Cloud Management Market before evaluating its possibility.

