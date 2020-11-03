Categories
Spinal Fusion Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Spinal Fusion “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Spinal Fusion Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Spinal Fusion market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Spinal Fusion Market Manufactures:

  • Stryker Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Depuy Synthes Companies
  • Globus Medical
  • B. Braun Aesculap
  • Nuvasive
  • K2M
  • MicroPort
  • Orthofix International N.V
  • Alphatec Spine
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Invibio
  • Weigao Orthopaedic

    Spinal Fusion Market Types:

  • Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF)
  • Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF)
  • Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF)
  • Posterior Lumbar Fusion (PLF)
  • Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF)

    Spinal Fusion Market Applications:

  • Treatment of Spinal Diseases
  • Control Spinal Deformity Development
  • Protection of Spinal Nerves
  • Other

    Questions Answered in the Spinal Fusion Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Spinal Fusion market?
    • How will the global Spinal Fusion market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Spinal Fusion market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Spinal Fusion market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Spinal Fusion market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • Spinal fusion contains transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), posterior lumbar fusion (PLF), extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF). The spinal fusion industry is relatively concentrated. The requirement of device precision and quality are high, and the device need accord with biomechanical characteristics of human body and have good biocompatibility with human tissue.With the rapid development of industry, global demand for spinal fusion is increasing. In 2015, treatment of spinal diseases application accounts for 45.65% of global consumption, while control spinal deformity development and protection of spinal nerves take about 36.56% and 12.75%, respectively.The global average price of spinal fusion is in the decreasing trend, from 1761 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1549 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In line with global trends, the China average price of Spinal Fusion decreased from 1698 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1484 USD/Unit in 2016.The spinal fusion production in 2016 will reach about 2412.1 K Units from about 1633.1 K Units in 2011 with an average growth rate of 8.12%. USA is the biggest production base, which holds 57.14% production share in 2015.USA and EU are the main consumption bases, and USA holds 43.24% consumption share and EU holds 25.59% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 68.82% of the global consumption in total.The worldwide market for Spinal Fusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 5260 million USD in 2024, from 3970 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Spinal Fusion in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Spinal Fusion product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Spinal Fusion, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Spinal Fusion in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Spinal Fusion competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Spinal Fusion breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

