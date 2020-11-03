Spinal Fusion Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Spinal Fusion Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Spinal Fusion market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Spinal Fusion Market Manufactures:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes Companies

Globus Medical

B. Braun Aesculap

Nuvasive

K2M

MicroPort

Orthofix International N.V

Alphatec Spine

Integra LifeSciences

Invibio

Weigao Orthopaedic Spinal Fusion Market Types:

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF)

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF)

Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF)

Posterior Lumbar Fusion (PLF)

Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Spinal Fusion Market Applications:

Treatment of Spinal Diseases

Control Spinal Deformity Development

Protection of Spinal Nerves

How will the global Spinal Fusion market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Spinal Fusion market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Spinal Fusion market?

Scope Of this Report:

Spinal fusion contains transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), posterior lumbar fusion (PLF), extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF). The spinal fusion industry is relatively concentrated. The requirement of device precision and quality are high, and the device need accord with biomechanical characteristics of human body and have good biocompatibility with human tissue.With the rapid development of industry, global demand for spinal fusion is increasing. In 2015, treatment of spinal diseases application accounts for 45.65% of global consumption, while control spinal deformity development and protection of spinal nerves take about 36.56% and 12.75%, respectively.The global average price of spinal fusion is in the decreasing trend, from 1761 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1549 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In line with global trends, the China average price of Spinal Fusion decreased from 1698 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1484 USD/Unit in 2016.The spinal fusion production in 2016 will reach about 2412.1 K Units from about 1633.1 K Units in 2011 with an average growth rate of 8.12%. USA is the biggest production base, which holds 57.14% production share in 2015.USA and EU are the main consumption bases, and USA holds 43.24% consumption share and EU holds 25.59% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 68.82% of the global consumption in total.The worldwide market for Spinal Fusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 5260 million USD in 2024, from 3970 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.