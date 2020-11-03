Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Manufactures:

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

TISCO

JFE Steel

Shougang Group

NSSMC

NLMK

Ansteel

AK Steel

Thyssen Krupp

Voestalpine

Masteel

Posco

TATA Steel

BX Steel

Nucor

CSC Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Types:

Fully Processed

Semi-processed Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Applications:

Power Generation

AC Motor

Household Appliances

The classification of non-grain oriented electrical steel includes semi-processed, fully processed, and the proportion of semi-processed, in 2017 is about 79%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Non-grain oriented electrical steel is widely used in power generation, ac motor, household appliances and other field. The most proportion of non-grain oriented electrical steel is Power Generation, and the proportion in 2017 is about 32%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.4%.

The worldwide market for Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 23400 million USD in 2024, from 17000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.