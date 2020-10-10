MEDICAL AUTOMATION MARKET COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK BY TECAN TRADING AG, INTUITIVE SURGICAL., STRYKER, DANAHER

Medical Automation Market report can be utilized efficiently by both established and new players in the Medical Devices industry for absolute understanding of the market. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the comprehensive analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Medical Automation Market report provides a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

The major players covered in the medical automation market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Tecan Trading AG, Intuitive Surgical., Stryker, Danaher, Swisslog Holding AG, Parata Systems, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation., Omnicell, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

The medical automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 150.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Copy of Global Medical Automation Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-automation-market

Global Medical Automation Market

By Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training),

By End- Users (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others),

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights of Medical Automation

Advancement & development in the automation technology and rising demand for accuracy & reproducibility is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the factors such as increasing government initiatives to enhance medical automation, high labor cost to enhance pharmacy automation, increasing investment by various manufacturers to enhance automated medical devices and rising cases of chronic diseases are the factors that will affect the growth of this market.

Some of the factors such as strict regulatory procedure delays product launches and implementation of high tax on medical devices is the factor which is restraining the growth of the market.

This medical automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research medical automation market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Medical Automation Market Scope and Market Size

The medical automation market is segmented of the basis of application and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, the medical automation market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring, therapeutics, lab & pharmacy automation and medical logistics & training. Diagnostic & monitoring segment is divided into automated imaging, point-of-care testing (POCT) and automated image analysis. Automated imaging is further divided into automated radiography, automated fluoroscopy, automated microscopy and capsule endoscopy.

Therapeutic segment is divided into non-surgical automation and surgical automation. Non-surgical automation market is divided into defibrillators and automated medication systems. Defibrillators segment is divided into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, automated external defibrillators and wearable defibrillators. Automated medication systems are divided into implantable drug pumps and wearable drug pumps. Surgical automation segment is further divided into surgical robots, intraoperative imaging, surgical navigation, intelligent operating rooms and surgical simulators. Intraoperative imaging is divided into intraoperative computed tomography (ICT) Scanners, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (IMRI) and intraoperative ultrasound imaging (IOUS).

Lab and pharmacy segment is divided into lab automation and pharmacy automation. Lab automation segment is divided into automated liquid handling systems, microplate readers, stand-alone robots, automated storage & retrieval systems and software & informatics. Pharmacy automation is divided into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging & labeling systems and automated medication compounding systems.

Medical logistics & training is segmented into logistic automation and trainers. Logistic automation segment is divided into automated hospital pickup & delivery systems and hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems. The automated hospital pickup & delivery systems is further divided into pneumatic tube systems and automated guided vehicles. Hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems is divided into radio-frequency identification and real-time locating systems.

Based on end- users, the medical automation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research labs & institutes and home/ambulatory care settings & others

Get Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-automation-market

Medical Automation Market Country Level Analysis

Medical automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by application and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical automation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical automation market due to increasing clinical trials and increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing clinical research activities and rising R&D outsourcing.

The country section of the medical automation market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical automation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for medical automation market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical automation market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Automation Market Share Analysis

Medical automation market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical automation market.

Customization Available: Global Medical Automation Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suit their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

Order a Copy of Global Medical Automation Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-automation-market