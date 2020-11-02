E-Visa Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking as a Biggest Opportunity in Coming Decade

E-Visa Market Insights 2020 is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide E-Visa industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the E-Visa producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability.

Major Players in E-Visa are:

Gemalto, M2SYS Technology, Muhlbauer Group, IDEMIA France SAS, PrimeKey Solutions AB, Arjo Systems, Netrust, Oberthur Technologies, Atlantic Zeiser, Austria Card, VFS Global

Definition:

An e-visa (electronic visa) is an online platform which allows an applicant to facilitate online application to get a visa. An e-visa is an advanced form of traditional documents introduced to improve the security structure as well as limit fraudulent cases, so as to increase integration competences with high-tech airport infrastructure. E-visas are used to check identity of a traveler over digital means using unique identification number, digital signature, & others, when crossing borders or entering into another country. This technology stores data of the traveler on a smart chip. Global e-visa market growth is driven by the introduction of e-visa application and services. It eases reduction of hassles throughout the processing and verification of documents at airports, reduces the processing time at immigration desks to get clearance, as well as also permits security personnel to focus their attention on the surveillance of suspicious & high-risk travelers.

The top vendors of in the global e-visa market are investing heavily in R&D strategies in for better outputs and ultimately to make high revenue in the market over coming years. Moreover, collaborations, partnership programs, and offering new services are the other strategies used by these players to lead global e-visa market.

In January 2019, VFS Global along with Immigration bureau of Thailand has introduced new Thailand eVisa service. The Company has announced that it has partnered with the Immigration Bureau of Thailand to provide the new eVisa On Arrival (eVOA) service which is to be applied for travellers from 21 nations.

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Smart Cards

Market Drivers:

Growing Cross Border Travel

Introduction of e-visa application and services

Market Opportunity:

Growing Number of identity frauds

Growing adoption of e-visas among developing economies

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: E-Visa Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global E-Visa Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: E-Visa Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global E-Visa Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global E-Visa Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global E-Visa Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different E-Visa Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global E-Visa Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global E-Visa Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global E-Visa Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

