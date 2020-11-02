Contact Center Analytics Market Witnessing Enormous Growth by Top Key Players 8×8, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Enghouse Interactive,Five9, Inc.,Genesys

The contact center analytics is mainly used by the call centers to estimate the performance of the customer service representatives and get a better understanding of the overall customer relationship management. The communications between clients and customers are evaluated, enabling companies to take corrective action on unstructured data and collect rare insights about the customers. The contact center analytics also chains in gathering the enormous customer-related data, which is utilized by the enterprises for decision making and offering quality customer feedbacks and services.

Key Players:

– 8×8, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Enghouse Interactive

– Five9, Inc.

– Genesys

– Mitel Networks Corp

– NICE Systems Ltd.

– Oracle

– SAP SE

– Verint

The increasing demand for better customer experience management solutions, the growing demand for text and speech analytics, and increased compliance requirements are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the contact center analytics market. However, the high investment cost is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the contact center analytics market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of social media analytics, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring and analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the contact center analytics market.

The “Global Contact Center Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the contact center analytics market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of contact center analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical. The global contact center analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading contact center analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the contact center analytics market.

The report analyzes factors affecting contact center analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the contact center analytics market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Contact Center Analytics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Contact Center Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

