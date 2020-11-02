Europe Push to Talk Market To Raise With A Strong Cagr Of 10.25% By 2020-2027 major key companies profiled like AT&T Inc.,QUALCOMM INCORPORATED,VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.,Zebra Technologies Corporation,Sprint Corporation

The push to talk market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6836.2 Mn in 2019 to US$ 14413.0 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% during 2020?2027.

In Europe, several most common use cases of enhanced push-to-talk (EPTT) are replacing land mobile radio(LMR) portable devices for employees. These devices can use a non-mission-critical voice solution that can be incorporated with the current LMR system, so that the current talk groups are not disrupted.

Some of the key players of Europe Push to Talk Market:

1. AT&T Inc.

2. QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

3. VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

4. Zebra Technologies Corporation

5. Sprint Corporation

6. Telstra Corporation Limited

7. Motorola Solutions Inc.

8. Tait Communications

9. Iridium Communications Inc.

10. BCE Inc.

The government and defense led the push to talk marketbased on end user in 2019The push to talk solutions offer an effective way of mission-critical communication through land mobile radio as well as over cellular networks. The government, defense, and public safety authorities have been a few of the initial adopters of these solutions worldwide. Most government and defense institutions worldwide use land mobile radios for mission critical as well as non-mission critical communications. However, in the past few years, the demand for cellular network-based push to talk solutions is rising at an impressive pace in Europe,especially for non-critical communications.

The Europe Push to Talk market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The Global Europe Push to Talk Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

