Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2020 to 2027

The e-Invoicingmarket in Asia-Pacific was valued at US$ 1,019.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,075.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The adoption of electronic and digital processes/solutions among the businesses in Asia-Pacific is high, and e-in Invoicing in this region is being driven by governments in various countries. The broad market fragmentation and high cross-border trade between Asia-Pacific countries is boosting the demand for efficient in Invoicing solutions. Countries are also increasingly working to formulate common e-in Invoicing standards to boost their digital agenda. Key industry associations, public administrations, tax authorities, and regulatory bodies in various Asia-Pacific countries are also complementing the growth of e-in Invoicing market in this region by supporting the development of various standards and interoperability between various document formats.

Key Players:

1. Basware Corporation

2. Cegedim SA

3. Comarch SA

4. Coupa Software Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. SAP SE

7. The Sage Group plc

8. Tradeshift

The scope of electronic in Invoicing in Asian countries is increasing gradually. The lack of government initiatives, established standards, regulatory framework, and tax impediments, and proper understanding of the system are a few aspects hindering the implementation of e-in Invoicing in the countries in this region.

The overall Asia-Pacific e-Invoicing marketsize has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the E-Invoicing marketwith respects to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

Competitive landscape:

The Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market. The report on the Global Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

