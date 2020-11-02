Terahertz Body Scanning Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027 major key companies profiled like Aeotec Limited,Asqella Oy,KSK Corporation,MC2 Technologies,Mesurex

Terahertz or THz waves are a part of electromagnetic waves falling within 0.3 and 3 THz frequencies. The terahertz body scanner is a masked item detector that receives and analyses terahertz frequency emitted by the body to detect items such as powder, liquid, weapons, and other concealed items. The scanning element helps in directing the radiation on a sensor in terahertz body scanning, and a consolidated image is generated after an imaging processor communicates with the sensor. The scanning technology can be used or integrated into broader security architectures as a stand-alone security system. These scanners quickly and safely capture images with the help of a non-invasive screening process used.

Key Players:

Aeotec Limited

Asqella Oy

KSK Corporation

MC2 Technologies

Mesurex

NUTECH COMPANY LIMITED

Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co., Ltd.

TeraSense Group

TeraView Limited

Thruvision Ltd.

A significant factor driving the terahertz body scanning market is the rise in demand for accurate security systems to filter drugs, weapons, explosives, and other similar threats in global security applications for defense, medicine, and airports. This scanner is safer than other detectors of concealed items since it can detect natural radiation without emissions. Also, the terahertz body scanner can also blur intimate areas of the body to maintain public privacy and thus eliminate any government duties on the product. Sluggish adoption of terahertz body scanner in non-safety applications and its high cost are critical constraints on the terahertz body scanner market. However, demand for terahertz body scanners in pharmaceutical and industrial end-user applications is likely to rise in the next time due to the increase in the developments and marketing of these scanners.

The global terahertz body scanning market is segmented on the basis of technology type, scanner type, and application. On the basis of technology type, the market is segmented into standalone and integrated. Based on scanner type, the terahertz body scanning market is segmented into fixed and portable. On the basis of application, the terahertz body scanning market is segmented into public places, airport checkpoints, train stations and subways, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global terahertz body scanning market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The terahertz body scanning market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

