Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Size, Innovative Technology, Growing Prominence Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The radiation hardening is defined as the act of manufacturing electronic components and systems that can endure the malfunctions or damage caused by ionizing radiation. The radiation-hardened products are characteristically tested to one or more resultant effects tests, including enhanced low dose rate effects (ELDRS), total ionizing dose (TID), neutron and proton displacement damage, and single event effects (SEE, SET, SEL, and SEB).

The rising demand for power management devices is one of the major factors driving the growth of the radiation-hardened electronics market. Moreover, the rising demand for transistors, diodes, and MOSFETs in various defense and space applications is also anticipated to boost the growth of the radiation-hardened electronics market.

Leading Players in the Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market:

BAE Systems PLC

Data Device Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxwell Technologies

Microchip Technology Inc

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Xilinx, Inc.

The global radiation-hardened electronics market is segmented on the basis of component, manufacturing technique, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented power management, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), memory, field-programmable gate array (FPGA). On the basis of manufacturing technique, the market is segmented as radiation hardening by design (RHBD), radiation hardening by process (RHBP). On the basis of application, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, nuclear power plant, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global radiation-hardened electronics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The radiation-hardened electronics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Radiation-Hardened Electronics market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape:

The Radiation-Hardened Electronics Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market. The report on the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

