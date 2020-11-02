Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Market Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis By 2027 | ARTS Energy,Corun USA,Duracell Inc.,Energizer Holdings, Inc.,FDK Corporation

Growing automation in the industries and rising use of the robots are growing demand for the nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery market across the globe. Moreover, manufacturers of nickel-metal hydride batteries are increasingly focusing on technological advancements and development in batteries in order to lower the manufacturing cost with better energy efficiency and longer life also focus on providing environmental-friendly and safe electrical solutions. Such advancement in nickel-metal hydride batteries significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Market:



ARTS Energy

Corun USA

Duracell Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

FDK Corporation

GP Batteries International Limited

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

VARTA Microbattery GmbH

Growing production of passenger and commercial vehicles increasingly uses Ni-MH batteries in their vehicles such as HEVs and PHEVs which boosting the growth of the nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery market. Further, nickel-metal hydride battery is used in a broad range of applications such as in consumer electronics, robots, industrial equipment, medical devices, vehicles, and among other are expected to boom the growth of the nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery market.

The global nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as small-sized Ni-MH battery, large-sized Ni-MH battery. On the basis of application the market is segmented as consumer electronics, vehicles, industrial, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

