Aircraft Floor Panels Market In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast 2027

Aircraft floor panels are designed to withstand high compression loads in aircrafts. The materials used in flooring panels are mostly composites in honeycomb structure. The honeycomb structure proves to be strong and is crammed between thin sheets. With focus toward lightweight aircraft, the demand in lightweight floor panels has also been registered and the manufacturers are focusing on producing lightweight panels. Moreover, to obtain certain properties such as stiffness, high strength, and durability, the designing and manufacturing is done using advance materials and systems. The advance materials such as unidirectional fiberglass or carbon and epoxy resin system are used to manufacture floor panels. Heated floor panels have also been developed which offer heat in cabin for the well-being of passengers and cabin crew.

The increase in disposable income has led to increase in air traffic, which results in the production of regional and commercial aircraft later causing growth in aircraft floor panels market. Further, the rise in fleet size will lead to increased MRO activities resulting in changing old floor panels, ultimately driving the aircraft floor panels market growth. Moreover, the demand for light-weight, thermally stable, low-smoke, and fire-retardant floor panels is expected to increase due to advancements in technology and systems. The aircraft manufacturers are demanding for composite material such as aluminum and nomex honeycomb structured floor panels, further driving the growth of the aircraft floor panels market. However, use of composite material such as aluminum honeycomb requires high maintenance resulting into high maintenance cost, thus, restricting the growth of the aircraft floor panels market.

The aircraft floor panels market is segmented based on material, end user, aircraft type, and region. Based on material, the market is divided into aluminum honeycomb, nomex honeycomb, and others. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Based on aircraft type, it is categorized into very large body aircraft, wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. The aircraft floor panels market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) region.

The key players operating in aircraft floor panels industry are Euro-Composites, The NORDAM Group LLC, Composite Industrie, Triumph Group, The Gill Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., AIM Altitude, Hexcel Corporation, and Aeropair Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Material

Aluminum Honeycomb

Nomex Honeycomb

Others

End User

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Type

Very Large Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

General Aviation

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft

