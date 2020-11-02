Automotive Front-End Module Market with Share Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends by 2027

Automotive Front-End Modules (FEMs) are multipiece assemblies that integrate a large number of components, which include forward lighting, radiators and cooling fans, Air Conditioning (A/C) condensers, Grille-Opening Reinforcement (GOR) panels, crumple zones, bumpers with decorative fascia, hood latches, electronics and wiring. Nowadays instead of heavy carriers made up of steel and iron, lightweight components are used to improve fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. Commonly used materials for lightweight thermoplastics are polypropylene and nylon. Hybrid composite/metal designs are preferably used for heavy end vehicles.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-wiring-harness-market

FEMs are installed later in the manufacturing process during assembly sequence by manufacturers, which saves time and cost. For instance, recently launched Hyundai and Mercedes cars use a lightweight front-end module that allows integration of additional functionality in components, saves assembly time, reduces costs, and lowers mass. Carriers of these cars make use of injection-molded pelletized LFT-PP. Also, Skyworks Solutions, U.S., designed front end modules that provide wireless technology for Internet of Things (IoT) applications and GPS-enabled tracking products. Integration of IoT with front end module products is expected to boost the automotive front-end module market.

Get more information on this report Request Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5612

The factors that drive the growth of automotive front-end modules market include increase in technological advancements in fuel efficiency, increasing production of light passenger and heavy-duty vehicles, rising concerns over driver and passenger safety, demand for FEM modularization, growing demand for lightweight FEMs, environmental norms and regulations for green initiatives, and bend toward digital lifestyle of consumers is increasing demand for lightweight vehicles; which results in increase in demand for composite/ hybrid front end module. In addition, the fluctuation raw materials prices is expected to limit the expansion of the automotive front-end module market. However, emerging economies, increase in disposable income of middle-class group, growing popularity of electric vehicles, and demand for consumer centric products with evolution of digitization provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The major companies profiled for the Automotive Front-End Module Market share include Faurecia SA (France), Plastic Omnium (France), Denso Corporation (Japan), HBPO Group (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan), Samvardhana Motherson Group (The Netherlands), Denso Corp (Japan), and others.

The Automotive Front-End Module market is segmented into component, vehicle type, material, end use, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into radiator, condenser, core support, headlight, front grill, bumpers, fenders, crash management system, and others. By vehicle type, it is classified into PC, LCV, and HCV. On the basis of material type, it is categorized into steel, plastic, hybrid, and composites. On the basis of end use, it is classified into OEMs and third-party Service Stations. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5612

AUTOMOTIVE FRONT-END MODULE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Component

Radiator

Condenser

Core Support

Headlight

Front Grill

Bumpers

Fenders

Crash Management System

Others

By Vehicle Type

PC

LCV

HCV

By Material

Steel

Plastic

Hybrid

Composites

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5612

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research