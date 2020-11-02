Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market Positive Growth And Forecasts By 2023

Market Highlights

Companion animals are pets reared by most of the people across the globe. They become an asset in the terms of providing protection to a person, property or workplace. Companion animal market is increasing due to an increase in number of people having pets, change in the way of providing care to the pets and awareness regarding spread of zoonotic diseases. Moreover, the financial improvement and related increments in disposable income, longer life expectancy for companion animals are some factors that influence the growth of companion animal healthcare market. Global companion animal healthcare market is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Global companion animal healthcare market segmentation:

Global Companion animal healthcare market has been segmented on the basis product which includes feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Feed additives can be divided into categories namely nutritional feed additives and medicinal feed additives. Nutritional feed additives include proteins, minerals and vitamins and medicinal feed additives include hormones, enzymes, immune-modulators, probiotics and prebiotics and others. Pharmaceutical products mainly comprise of anti-infectives, antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. The market is also segmented on the basis of diagnostic tests which include diagnostic imaging, immunodiagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics and other tests. End users are veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and home care.

Regional analysis

Globally, America accounts for the largest market share. America consists of two regions namely North America and South America. Rising awareness about animal health, availability of wide range of products for animal health, increase in focus on food safety and increase in number of people having pets drive this market. Alarming occurrences of zoonotic diseases also affect the growth of this market. Collaborations, mergers and acquisition strategies applied by major market players drive this market in North America. After Americas, Europe is the second largest market for companion animal healthcare. While Asia Pacific a positive growth in this market. Increased awareness regarding animal cruelty and ideologies towards animals are some of the major factor driving the growth of this market in Asia Pacific.

The market shows a slow growth in Middle East & Africa. Middle East & African market for companion animal healthcare also shows high growth opportunities due financial improvement and related increments in disposable income.

Key players in the market

Key players in companion animal healthcare market are: Zoetis Animal Healthcare (U.S.), Merck Co., Inc. (U.S.), Elanco Animal health (U.S.), Merial (France), Bayer Animal Health (Germany), Ceva Animal Healthcare (U.K), Virbac Animal Healthcare (France), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany) and others.

Zoetis Animal Healthcare is a global animal healthcare company providing wide range of products for animal care. It provides specific products for dogs, cats and horses. Apoquel, Cerenia, Convenia, Cytopoint, Palladia, Rimadyl are the products for dogs.

