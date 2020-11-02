Automated E-mail Marketing Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Bitrix24, EngageBay, Epsilon, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Moosend, Omnisend, Oracle Corporation (Responsys Inc.), SendX, Zoho Corporation

The growing digital marketing strategy of sending emails to prospects and customers is one of the key factors driving the requirement for Automated E-mail marketing. The integration of automated e-mail marketing software, one can set up the email which can be sent to many people constantly to meet the trigger as defined, is creating lucrative opportunities for the Automated E-mail marketing market in the forecast period.

The growing adoption of cloud computing and automated e-mail marketing is driving the growth of the Automated E-mail marketing market. However, the lack of awareness among end-users may restrain the growth of the automated E-mail marketing market. Furthermore, the growing usage of social media is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Automated E-mail marketing market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Bitrix24

2. EngageBay

3. Epsilon

4. IBM Corporation

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Moosend

7. Omnisend

8. Oracle Corporation (Responsys Inc.)

9. SendX

10. Zoho Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Automated E-mail Marketing Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Automated E-mail Marketing Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Automated E-mail Marketing Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Automated E-mail Marketing Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Automated E-mail Marketing Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Automated E-mail Marketing Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

