AMR Anticipates that Europe Will Be the Fastest Growing Region in the Nanomaterials Market

The demand for nanomaterials has witnessed tremendous growth driven by the growing adoption in paints & coatings, electronics & consumer goods, and energy industries. Some of the major factors that drives the nanomaterials market are extensive focus on research & development activities, newer applications namely (aerospace & defense, sporting goods, etc.), government funding & support, collaboration among industry players to meet new challenges, and decreasing price of nanomaterials. However, factors such as growing concerns over environmental impact and toxicity of nanomaterials along with stringent environmental regulations are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Growing penetration of nanomaterials in industries such as aerospace & defense, sporting goods, etc. will provide significant opportunities to the industry players across the value chain.

Europe Nanomaterials Market by Type of Material (Carbon based, Metal & Non-metal Oxides, Metals, Dendrimers, Nanoclay, and Nanocellulose), End User (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants) is expected to grow a with CAGR of 20.0% from 2016 to 2022, to reach $9,078 million by 2022, according to a new report by published by Allied Market Research. Metal & non-metal oxides segment is expected to remain the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period. Germany held the leading position in the European market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.

In the year 2015, paints & coatings was the largest end-user segment accounted for more than one-fifth share of Europe nanomaterials market followed by electronics & consumer goods, energy, adhesives & sealants. Extraordinary physio-chemical properties of nanomaterials, such as mechanical properties, catalytic properties, magnetic properties, optical properties, etc. has increased their penetration in wide array of application as it results in improved performance of end-products.

Key Findings of the Europe Nanomaterials Market

Nanoclay market revenues are expected to witness highest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

Paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants end-user segments together accounted for more than one-third market share in 2015.

Personal care is expected to be the fastest growing end-user segment with a CAGR of 21.2% (in terms of revenue) during the analysis period.

Germany is likely to lead the market throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% (in terms of revenue) from 2016 to 2022.

In the year 2015, UK and Germany collectively accounted for nearly one-fourth of the nanomaterials revenue in Europe and are expected to maintain their lead throughout the forecast period. However, Italy is projected to be the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, followed by France and UK.

Major players in the industry such as Ahlstrom, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Arkema Group, CNano Technologies Ltd., Daikin Chemicals, DuPont, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Nanoco, Nanocyl S.A., NanoIntegris, Nanophase Technologies Inc., Nanosys Inc., TDA Research, and Umicore Nanomaterials are profiled in this report.

